Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
28.02.2026 20:30:00
Could Buying Oklo Stock Today Set You Up for Life in Dividend Income?
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is a nuclear fission and nuclear recycling specialist that is trying to revolutionize the energy space. The company went public in May 2024 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).Oklo's business is still in a pre-revenue state, and the outlook for the company's energy technologies remains highly speculative. While rising energy demands connected to artificial intelligence (AI) data center trends have helped promote big valuation gains for the company, its path to getting its nuclear fission tech to a viable commercial state is still highly uncertain.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oklo
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Inside Oklo: the $20bn nuclear start-up still waiting to power up (Financial Times)