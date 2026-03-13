Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

13.03.2026 02:41:00

Could Buying Palantir Technologies Today Set You Up for Life?

The last time Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) fell as much as it has currently was in April 2025. Investors who bought on the pullback finished the year with a sizzling 140% gain.History is chock-full of examples of how investing in promising growth stocks when they were down significantly can pave the way for life-changing returns. Could buying Palantir today set you up for life?The answer to that question could be a resounding "yes" if Palantir Technologies co-founder and CEO Alex Karp is right. Karp wrote in his latest letter to shareholders, "We are at the outset, the very beginning, of a generational project." Assuming Palantir truly is at the beginning of its growth curve, it's off to a great start. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
