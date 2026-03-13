Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
13.03.2026 02:41:00
Could Buying Palantir Technologies Today Set You Up for Life?
The last time Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) fell as much as it has currently was in April 2025. Investors who bought on the pullback finished the year with a sizzling 140% gain.History is chock-full of examples of how investing in promising growth stocks when they were down significantly can pave the way for life-changing returns. Could buying Palantir today set you up for life?The answer to that question could be a resounding "yes" if Palantir Technologies co-founder and CEO Alex Karp is right. Karp wrote in his latest letter to shareholders, "We are at the outset, the very beginning, of a generational project." Assuming Palantir truly is at the beginning of its growth curve, it's off to a great start. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
12.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
09.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Palantir von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)