Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
|
05.01.2026 22:00:00
Could Buying Plug Power Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was a market darling when it first sold shares around the turn of the century. It didn't last, as Wall Street expects upstart companies to eventually turn a sustainable profit. There have been a couple of stock rallies over the years, but Plug Power's shares have mostly languished.The stock is currently hovering near penny stock status. Before you jump into Plug Power, hoping that it will set you up for life with some big business breakthrough, you have to understand the implications of a shareholder meeting that's set to take place on Jan. 29.Plug Power is a clean energy company. It basically sells everything you would need to generate power from hydrogen. That includes electrolyzers that produce hydrogen and fuel cells that generate power using hydrogen. In addition, the company is developing hydrogen production plants, with a target of "commercial operation" by the end of 2028. It is essentially hoping to bulk-produce hydrogen for sale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Plug Power Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Plug Power Inc.
|2,01
|-0,10%