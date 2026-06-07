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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.06.2026 19:14:44
Could Buying RKLB Before the SpaceX IPO Set You Up for Life?
SpaceX will likely become the biggest IPO in history when it goes public on June 12. But at its target valuation of $2 trillion, it would be valued at 107 times last year's sales. That's a bubbly valuation, even for a company that grew its revenue by 33% in 2025.SpaceX also still generates most of its revenue from Starlink, its satellite internet service. Starlink is profitable, but the losses from SpaceX's space division, which produces its Falcon rockets, and its AI division, which owns xAI and X, are completely erasing those gains.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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