Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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06.07.2026 01:05:00
Could Buying Rocket Lab Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is one of the clear-cut leaders in space technology. In fact, the company is second only to Space Exploration Technologies in providing rocket-launching services for third-party customers. A recent acquisition move suggests that the company will be making more challenges to SpaceX in another category.Rocket Lab recently announced that it had signed a deal to acquire Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM), a provider of satellite-based mobile communication services. The space tech specialist is on track to pay $8 billion to acquire Iridium in a half-cash, half-stock deal. Through the acquisition, Rocket Lab is poised to become a major competitor to SpaceX's Starlink service.With this major acquisition on the horizon, is Rocket Lab a stock that could set investors up for life?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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