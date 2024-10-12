|
12.10.2024 13:00:00
Could Buying SoundHound AI Now Be Like Buying Nvidia in 2023?
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been an absolutely incredible performer recently. Since the start of 2023, it rose by more than 800%. Most investors would be thrilled to own a stock that delivered returns like that, but not every company has the potential. It requires a massive growth catalyst to justify such gains.SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is one company that could have this potential. It's a key player in one niche of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, and has a massive backlog for its products.SoundHound AI's technology can parse human speech and perform various tasks based on what it hears. Among the ways it's already being used most are in processing restaurant orders and improving digital assistants in vehicles, but its capabilities extend far beyond those two use cases.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt zum Start des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|NVIDIA kauft KI-Startup OctoAI: Was hinter der strategischen Übernahme steckt (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)