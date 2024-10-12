12.10.2024 13:00:00

Could Buying SoundHound AI Now Be Like Buying Nvidia in 2023?

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been an absolutely incredible performer recently. Since the start of 2023, it rose by more than 800%. Most investors would be thrilled to own a stock that delivered returns like that, but not every company has the potential. It requires a massive growth catalyst to justify such gains.SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is one company that could have this potential. It's a key player in one niche of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, and has a massive backlog for its products.SoundHound AI's technology can parse human speech and perform various tasks based on what it hears. Among the ways it's already being used most are in processing restaurant orders and improving digital assistants in vehicles, but its capabilities extend far beyond those two use cases.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

