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28.05.2026 11:30:00
Could Buying SpaceX Stock At Its IPO Set You Up for Life? (Hint: Yes.)
All signs point to SpaceX holding its initial public offering (IPO) sometime this summer, perhaps as early as next month. And retail investors are in luck. Most IPO stocks reserve just 5% to 10% of shares for smaller retail investors.According to reports, however, Elon Musk wants to reserve as much as 30% of SpaceX's stock offering for smaller investors. "Those are folks that have been incredibly supportive of us and of Elon for a long time, and we want to make sure that we recognize that," commented SpaceX's chief financial officer, Bret Johnsen. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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