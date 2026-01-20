Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
20.01.2026 21:32:00
Could Buying Tesla Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
It's any investor's dream to pick a single stock and turn it into a life-altering transaction. It's the 21st-century equivalent of a California gold panhandler finding some big gold nuggets, or a treasure hunter unearthing a buried fortune.While putting all of your savings into a single stock is an awful idea, it's possible for some relatively small sums to set you up for life. A $10,000 investment in Nvidia in 2015 would have made you a millionaire, turning into $3.7 million. And similar investments in companies like Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom would have brought you $800,000 and $340,000, respectively.So, it's possible to make life-changing money from a single stock. Let's take a closer look at a fourth company -- the electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). It would have done pretty well, too, generating a return of about $300,000 in the last 10 years. And while there are arguments to be made for Nvidia and other chipmakers to generate massive profits in the next decade, I think there are compelling cases for Tesla, as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!