|
08.03.2026 12:35:00
Could Buying The Metals Company Today Set You Up for Life if It Ever Starts Paying a Dividend?
TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) has emerged as a hot play amid rapidly shifting dynamics in the minerals market. The company specializes in the collection of deep-sea nodules that contain a variety of valuable minerals including cobalt, nickel, copper, and manganese. Some investors are also betting that the company could become a player in the rare-earth minerals space.TMC's business is still in a pre-revenue state, and the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in September 2021. Across its history as a publicly traded company, TMC has never paid a dividend. Could the stock set investors up for life if the company starts returning cash directly to shareholders with regular dividend payments?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!