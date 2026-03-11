|
11.03.2026 09:00:00
Could Buying This AI Crypto Today Set You Up for Life?
Two of the hottest investment theses of the past two years have involved artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. So what if there were a way to leverage the enormous growth prospects of both in the form of a cheap, affordable AI crypto token?The good news is that there might be a way to do exactly that. Kite (CRYPTO: KITE) is a new AI crypto token that has gone absolutely ballistic since launching late last year. It's already up a head-spinning 205% in 2026 (as of March 10), and it now ranks among the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the world with a market value of about $513 million.To make a life-changing amount of money, you need to be early. That usually means searching for bargain-priced cryptos trading for $1 or less. Those are exactly the types of cryptocurrencies capable of delivering enormous returns. That makes Kite's current price of $0.28 very intriguing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Mittwoch zurück. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.