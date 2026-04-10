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10.04.2026 02:15:00
Could Buying This Dividend Pharma Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
If you are a retiree looking to supplement your Social Security checks with income you derive from dividend stocks, you'll want to get to know Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). It has a dividend record that no other healthcare company can match, suggesting that it could set you up for a lifetime of reliable income. Here's what you need to know.J&J is a Dividend King. There are only four healthcare companies that make that elite grouping, which requires at least 50 consecutive annual dividend increases to join. And of the four, one is AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a spin-off that basically "shares" its streak with its former parent Abbot (NYSE: ABT). J&J's streak is the longest at 63 years, which is nine years longer than the 54 years of the other four healthcare Dividend Kings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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