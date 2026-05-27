TMC Aktie
ISIN: KR7217590009
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27.05.2026 18:45:00
Could Buying TMC The Metals Company Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
The best mining companies in the world focus on resources that are scarce, cheap to extract, and strategically important. TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) has these, plus one more: a potential mother lode of battery metals sitting on the deep-sea floor.If you were to take a Magic School Bus to the Pacific Ocean floor, you would find trillions of these potato-sized rocks lying openly for anyone to grab -- a true mother lode that consulting firm Arthur Little once valued as a staggering $20 trillion opportunity. Nobody is commercially mining them yet. No one, not even TMC, has the right to mine them, nor has the official rulebook for extracting them even been written.Yet TMC seems first in line to extract them. And, if all goes according to plan, early investors could be handsomely rewarded by this metals stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TMC Co., Ltd. Registered Shs
|25 200,00
|-6,67%
|TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs
|5,71
|1,42%