|
05.10.2024 09:42:00
Could Buying Upstart Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was once the talk of the town. In the 10 months following the initial public offering in December 2020, shares catapulted 1,190% higher to reach their peak in October 2021. But it's generally been a downward spiral since then.Shares currently trade 90% off their all-time high, but they have been experiencing positive momentum in the past two months. Could buying this fintech stock today set you up for life?Upstart has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform that analyzes more than 1,600 variables about potential borrowers. The tool is used by the company's 100-plus banking partners to help facilitate lending activity to their customer bases. Upstart, which can help automate the entire lending process, collects a fee for providing its AI model.
