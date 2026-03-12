Visa Aktie

Visa für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.03.2026 13:00:00

Could Buying Visa Stock Today Set You Up for Life?

Since its 2008 IPO, Visa (NYSE: V), a financial services leader, has delivered well above average returns. Some might wonder how much upside remains, given that Visa is already a well-established giant with billions of credit and debit cards in circulation. Can the stock still produce the kind of performance that will, hopefully, set investors who purchase its shares today up for life? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Visa operates a payment network that facilitates credit and debit card transactions. Although most adults in the U.S. (about 82%) own a credit card and the market in the country is fairly mature, penetration isn't nearly as high outside the U.S. Visa estimates that card-linked credit products as a percentage of consumer spending in international markets is half what it is in the U.S. So, Visa still has opportunities to expand its global reach. Bringing more people into its ecosystem will help boost its business. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.

mehr Nachrichten