Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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12.03.2026 13:00:00
Could Buying Visa Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
Since its 2008 IPO, Visa (NYSE: V), a financial services leader, has delivered well above average returns. Some might wonder how much upside remains, given that Visa is already a well-established giant with billions of credit and debit cards in circulation. Can the stock still produce the kind of performance that will, hopefully, set investors who purchase its shares today up for life? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Visa operates a payment network that facilitates credit and debit card transactions. Although most adults in the U.S. (about 82%) own a credit card and the market in the country is fairly mature, penetration isn't nearly as high outside the U.S. Visa estimates that card-linked credit products as a percentage of consumer spending in international markets is half what it is in the U.S. So, Visa still has opportunities to expand its global reach. Bringing more people into its ecosystem will help boost its business. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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