07.01.2026 13:10:00

Could Buying XRP Today Set You Up for Life?

Admittedly, 2025 turned out to be a huge disappointment for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) investors.The year started off with a bang, and XRP eventually hit a 52-week high of $3.65 in July. However, things collapsed from there. Today, XRP trades for a bargain price of a little more than $2.But there's still reason to think that XRP could go on a big rally this year, eventually hitting a long-run price of $10 or higher. If that's the case, then buying XRP today could set you up for life.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
