|
07.01.2026 13:10:00
Could Buying XRP Today Set You Up for Life?
Admittedly, 2025 turned out to be a huge disappointment for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) investors.The year started off with a bang, and XRP eventually hit a 52-week high of $3.65 in July. However, things collapsed from there. Today, XRP trades for a bargain price of a little more than $2.But there's still reason to think that XRP could go on a big rally this year, eventually hitting a long-run price of $10 or higher. If that's the case, then buying XRP today could set you up for life.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!