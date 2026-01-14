14.01.2026 11:00:00

Could Buying XRP Today Set You Up for Life?

With prices down by about 18% during the past 12 months, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has followed the broader cryptocurrency industry in a slump as the asset class gives back much of the gains it enjoyed in late 2024. Donald Trump's presidential election victory turned out to be a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news scenario where the market boomed on speculation that he would win, only to begin selling off when he actually won. That said, the macroeconomic outlook still looks favorable as regulatory and political wins continue to add up. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of XRP to decide if this utility-focused token could set you up for life.Cryptocurrency is a unique asset class because, unlike stocks or bonds, it is generally not tied to any real-world businesses that can generate profits or cash flow -- nor do these digital assets have industrial or cosmetic uses as precious metals do. Cryptocurrencies are only worth what other people are willing to pay for them, and the industry's success depends on public trust and mainstream acceptance. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
