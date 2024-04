Could C3.ai Become the Next Microsoft?

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) attracted lots of attention with its initial public offering (IPO) nearly 3 1/2 years ago. The enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software developer was growing rapidly, had a catchy ticker symbol, and was led by Tom Siebel -- an industry veteran who had sold his previous company Siebel Systems to Oracle for $5.8 billion in 2006.C3.ai went public at $42 on Dec. 9, 2020, and its stock opened at $100 a share before skyrocketing to a record high of $177.47 less than two weeks later. Those gains were amplified by the buying frenzy in growth and meme stocks during the pandemic.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel