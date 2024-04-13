|
Could Cava Be the Next Chipotle? 3 Ways the Companies Are Similar.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has been a huge success. The stock is up over 4x in the last five years and over 130x from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $22 back in 2006. Not surprisingly, investors have long been hunting to find the next Chipotle.One of the newest contenders is Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant operator Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA). How does the company stack up to Chipotle, and should investors consider buying the stock?Chipotle has several characteristics that helped its stock climb to its current heights. One of the biggest drivers behind its stock has been its ability to expand and add more locations over the years. Expansion also represents a big opportunity for Cava.
