|
08.03.2022 15:17:00
Could ChargePoint Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
With the exponential growth in electric vehicles (EVs), the need for EV charging infrastructure cannot be overemphasized. EV charging companies, including ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), seem to be in the right place at the right time. The company is growing aggressively, and it also has a long growth runway.So, can ChargePoint Holdings stock generate multibagger returns for you? Let's discuss the company's growth prospects, as well as its risks.In its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Jan. 31, 2022, ChargePoint grew its revenue by a staggering 90% year over year. For the full year, the company's revenue rose 65% over the previous year. What's more, this year, ChargePoint expects to nearly double its revenue from last year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!