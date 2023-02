Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) is on a roll. It's just not a good one. Shares of the digital healthcare platform for medical professionals have lost two-thirds of their value since hitting a high in the fourth quarter of 2021. Things were looking up earlier this year. However, Doximity gave up most of its gains after investors were disappointed in its guidance.There's reason to be optimistic about Doximity's future, though. And some of it is related to the company's integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT, the generative AI system that's been at the center of attention recently. Could ChatGPT light a fire beneath Doximity stock?Continue reading