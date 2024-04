Could Chipotle Mexican Grill Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Those who have already owned shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) for years are familiar with the stock's potential -- it's generated stellar investment returns and life-changing wealth. A $10,000 investment at the time of its 2006 IPO would be worth over $660,000 today.Sometimes the best business models are the simplest, and it doesn't get more straightforward than meat, beans, and rice. How has Chipotle turned such simple food into an empire? Here is the company's secret to success, and why the stock can help you retire a millionaire.For those unfamiliar with Chipotle, it's a Mexican food casual dining chain that operates primarily in the United States. Today there are 3,437 restaurants, all company-operated. Customers can enjoy a small, focused menu of select proteins and vegetables served as burritos, bowls, or salads.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel