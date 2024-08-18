|
18.08.2024 17:21:00
Could Coca-Cola Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
One of Warren Buffett's largest and longest held investments is Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). For some investors, knowing that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns a stock is enough reason to buy it. But there's a major caveat here, because Buffett has owned Coca-Cola for a long time. So the question today is whether the drink giant can make you a millionaire from this point, not how well it has performed for Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. You'll want to be careful about what you pay.The Coca-Cola name is one of the world's best-known and loved consumer staples brands. The company's namesake soda is sold in both developed markets and emerging ones, backed by an incredible distribution system and the company's impressive marketing team. But Coca-Cola is more than just its namesake brand.It operates in various soda categories, coffee, tea, sports drinks, and orange juice, among other beverage areas. And given its massive scale -- the company's market cap is a huge $290 billion -- it has the heft needed to buy smaller, up-and-coming brands to expand its product lineup. Simply put, Coca-Cola is a well-run company, which is the reason the stock has been a core holding for Berkshire Hathaway for decades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.08.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Coca-Cola von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.24
|Coca-Cola: Krieg in Gaza führt zu Imageproblemen - Werbespot verfehlt Ziel (Spiegel Online)
|
08.08.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones klettert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones steigt am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)