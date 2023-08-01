|
01.08.2023 11:10:00
Could Coca-Cola Stock Be the Perfect Buy for Reliable Passive Income?
Some people get into investing with the notion of reaching a point where their portfolio generates enough passive income that it covers their monthly budget expenses, allowing them to stop working and enjoy full retirement. Part of doing that requires finding stocks that generate dividend growth from year to year that account for inflation.Having upped its dividend payout for 61 consecutive years, the Dividend King Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been an example of just such a stock. But looking toward the coming decades, is this consumer staple still a buy for investors seeking consistently growing income? Let's plunge into Coca-Cola's fundamentals and valuation to see if an answer presents itself.Most everybody enjoys a refreshing beverage. But with a wide variety of taste preferences, not everyone finds the same beverage enjoyable (or refreshing). Coca-Cola is aware of this. The company has more than 200 brands in its portfolio of products (and hundreds of variations within those brands) that are sold in just about every country and territory on the planet. The odds are good that at least one of these brands can please just about any taste bud. These legendary brands range from carbonated soft drinks to juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages to water and sports drinks. Some of the more well known include Coca-Cola, Smartwater, Simply, Powerade, Costa Coffee, Dasani, Fairlife, Gold Peak, and Schweppes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.23
|Coca-Cola-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Coca-Cola steigert Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
|
26.07.23
|Coca-Cola says it will continue to raise prices this year (Financial Times)
|
26.07.23
|ROUNDUP/ Markentreue schlägt höhere Preise: Coca-Cola hebt Jahresprognose an (dpa-AFX)
|
25.07.23
|Ausblick: Coca-Cola legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Coca-Cola-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Coca-Cola-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)