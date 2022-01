Could Coinbase Become the 'App Store' for the DeFi and NFT Space?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the more intriguing crypto-related companies is Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). A company that's inherently tied to crypto markets, but moves independently, could see a surge in interest from new opportunities. On the Jan. 5 episode of "The Crypto Show" on Backstage Pass, The Motley Fool's Eric Bleeker and Fool.com contributor Chris MacDonald discuss one potential catalyst for Coinbase .Continue reading