21.01.2022 16:00:00
Could Coinbase Become the 'App Store' for the DeFi and NFT Space?
One of the more intriguing crypto-related companies is Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). A company that's inherently tied to crypto markets, but moves independently, could see a surge in interest from new opportunities. On the Jan. 5 episode of "The Crypto Show" on Backstage Pass, The Motley Fool's Eric Bleeker and Fool.com contributor Chris MacDonald discuss one potential catalyst for Coinbase.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
