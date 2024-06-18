|
18.06.2024 02:02:00
Could Costco Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Shares in Costco (NASDAQ: COST) have risen 229% over the past five years, delivering the kind of growth usually reserved for tech stocks. The company ranks fifth among the world's largest retailers, with some of its biggest rivals including Walmart and Amazon. Yet Costco appears to have plenty of room left to run. The retail giant's share price has skyrocketed more than 92,000% since it went public in 1985, likely creating more than a few millionaires. However, the company is only just getting started on its expansion abroad and has tapped into a lucrative subscription-based model.As a result, it's not too late to make a long-term investment in this retailer and profit from its future. So here's why Costco remains a millionaire-maker stock worth considering right now.
