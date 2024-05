Could Costco Help You Become a Millionaire?

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has come a long way since starting out as one of the world's first retail warehouse clubs in 1983. Back then, the company called itself Price Club and was based in San Diego, California. The retail giant went public only two years later, in 1985, and the rest is history.Shares of Costco have soared 89,000% since its initial public offering, creating plenty of millionaires along the way. The company has attracted millions of consumers with its unique business model of offering annual subscriptions for access to a range of quality products at wholesale pricing.There's plenty to be bullish about in Costco's long-term future. The company consistently outperformed its retail peers in stock growth, and has massive growth potential abroad. Here's why Costco could help you become a millionaire.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel