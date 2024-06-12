|
12.06.2024 11:05:00
Could Costco Wholesale Stock Hit $1,000 This Year?
One of the most versatile and adaptable retail stocks to own over the years has been Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). There's a lot to like about the business, which attracts value-focused shoppers and bargain hunters alike. Consumers can stock up on essentials and splurge on discretionary purchases while in its massive warehouses. The business thrived during the pandemic, and it has continued to do well even amid inflation.As a result, the retail stock has been soaring to new heights and is now at an all-time high of more than $840. Year to date, its shares are up by 28%. But given the stock's popularity and the business' continued growth, is it possible that it hits $1,000 this year?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
