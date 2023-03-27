|
Could CRISPR Therapeutics Become the Next Moderna?
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has a couple of things in common with a company that's made the headlines over the past few years: coronavirus vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). No, CRISPR, isn't working on a coronavirus vaccine. But the company does use groundbreaking technology to treat disease -- and, like Moderna a couple of years ago, it may be about to launch its first product.Today, CRISPR's market value sits at about $3.4 billion. Back in 2019, before the pandemic, Moderna's market cap wasn't far off -- at about $4 billion. Since, Moderna has grown to become a $58 billion company, with a blockbuster product and three more potential ones on the horizon. Could CRISPR follow in the footsteps of this biotech success story? Let's find out.First, let's look at CRISPR's technology. The company focuses on gene editing to "fix" faulty genes involved in disease processes. It uses the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing tool to cut DNA -- and then a natural repair follows.Continue reading
