Could CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Investing in companies focused on emerging technologies is one way that you can potentially set yourself up for life-changing returns. Gene-editing company CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) may have that opportunity. According to Strategic Market Research, the global genome editing market was worth just $5 billion in 2021 but is expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 17%. CRISPR has the potential to capitalize on all that growth. CRISPR's market capitalization is $4.3 billion. That isn't terribly high and may be tempting long-term investors to buy and hold. But can the stock be a good-enough investment to help make you a millionaire?CRISPR doesn't generate a significant source of revenue right now, and the big risk is that a lot is riding on the potential approval of exa-cel. It's a functional cure for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, which are rare blood disorders.