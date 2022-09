Could CVS Maintain Its Momentum in a Post-Pandemic World?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Healthcare giant CVS (NYSE: CVS) posted results of a survey it conducted in 2021 that showed 77% of respondents said they paid more attention to their overall health at the height of the pandemic. That helped CVS as the company continues its move to become much more than just a pharmacy.During the pandemic, the company experienced stronger customer volume as a result of vaccination appointments. A growing number of people -- up 6% year over year -- turned toward pharmacists and other service providers, besides their primary care physicians, for advice.With the volume of COVID-19 patients waning recently, will CVS' revenue and stock growth maintain their momentum?