Could CVS Make a Copy of Ozempic?

On Aug. 23, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) made waves when it announced that it will be launching a new business called Cordavis that will be devoted to commercializing biosimilar medicines. If you aren't familiar, biosimilars are generic versions of biologic drugs, which tend to be newer, more complex, and more expensive compared to others.The move means that the company will soon develop another major revenue stream, starting with its biosimilar to AbbVie's cash-cow arthritis drug Humira that's anticipated to launch next year.But astute investors know that Humira is the blockbuster drug of yesteryear. Could CVS develop a copy of one of today's hottest medicines, like Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) Ozempic or Wegovy? It's possible: Here's why.