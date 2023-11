Could DexCom Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Getting to $1 million is a great long-term goal for investors to target. Not only could that be a good nest egg to tap into during retirement, but you could also use that money to invest in dividend stocks to generate some solid recurring income. Either way, you would have plenty of options to consider to make the most of that money.But the important piece of the puzzle is how to get to $1 million in 10, 20, or 30 years from now. One way can be to invest in a growing business with lots of potential in the future. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), which is a big name in diabetes care, is a possible option. Below, I'll look at whether the stock could help make you a millionaire.DexCom makes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, which help people with diabetes stay on top of their glucose levels. And demand for those devices should rise as the number of people with diabetes increases. While not every diabetic will need or use a CGM, there should certainly be a significant uptick in demand.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel