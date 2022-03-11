|
11.03.2022 15:20:00
Could Disney 10x Your Portfolio?
Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a powerful entertainment company that's rewarded investors many times over in the past. It was crushed by the pandemic, but it's making a comeback. It's likely to be only a matter of time until it's bigger and better than ever. But can it grow your money 10 times or more going forward?It's hard to compete with Disney, the largest entertainment company in the world. It has the largest media library, full of popular franchises that it uses over and over again in sequels, remakes, series, products, and theme park rides. Despite what happened over the past two years, when parks shut down and movie theaters closed, it retained these assets.Image source: Disney.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!