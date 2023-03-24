|
24.03.2023 15:00:00
Could Disney Stock Recover in 2023?
With a market capitalization of $173 billion and a world-famous brand, there's no question that Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is not only a consumer favorite, but also a popular stock among investors. And recent notable changes could have an outsize impact on the organization. As of this writing, Disney's stock is down 53% from its all-time high set in March 2021, despite being up 9% so far this year. With shares under pressure and the business facing its own set of major challenges, what's in store for this top media stock? Can it recover in 2023? For a sense of what is going on at Disney, we should analyze the different business lines.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
