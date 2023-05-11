|
11.05.2023 13:07:00
Could Dollar Tree Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Buying companies with a proven business model and holding them for the long haul is a recipe for success as an investor. This is because while the stocks of great businesses can fluctuate significantly in the short term, they tend to do well in the long run.Discount store chain Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) is an example of one business that has done incredibly well for shareholders. A $10,000 investment in the stock made 20 years ago would now be worth over $164,000. For context, that is more than double the $67,000 that the same investment made in the S&P 500 index 20 years ago would now be valued at with dividends reinvested. Dollar Tree has clearly been a millionaire-maker stock in the past. But can this continue in the future? Let's dig into the retailer's fundamentals and valuation to answer this question.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
