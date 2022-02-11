|
11.02.2022 15:15:00
Could Duke Realty Hit $100 in 2022?
Shares of Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) skyrocketed last year. The industrial-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) gained 64%, pushing its share price above $65 by the end of 2021. If the company had another year like that, the stock could top $100 in 2022. Here's a look at whether the industrial REIT could achieve that price point in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!