Could Dutch Bros Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Thanks to its fun and customer-focused culture, customizable drinks, and drive-through focus, Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has caught on with consumers. But the stock hasn't been able to fire up investors' portfolios.As of this writing, shares currently sit 58% below their peak price (as of April 5), which was set in November 2021 at the tail end of that bull market. But they have climbed 35% just in the last six months, perhaps indicating improving investor sentiment.Does this coffee stock have the ingredients to become a millionaire maker for you one day?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel