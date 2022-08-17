|
Could Dutch Bros Be the Next Monster Growth Stock?
Fast-growing coffee purveyor Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) naturally draws comparison to Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as a fellow coffee chain that started in the Pacific Northwest and harbored nationwide (and worldwide) ambitions.While these comparisons are indeed apt, there's another high-growth consumer stock that Dutch Bros is beginning to remind me of: Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), one of the great growth stocks of the past decade. With a return of over 1,000% over the past 10 years, Domino's has done well for investors. Dutch Bros is growing revenue and store count at rapid rates, just like Domino's has done.Here is another underrated but key reason that Dutch Bros looks like the next Domino's based on a page it's taking out of the Michigan-based pizza chain's playbook. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
