27.01.2024 14:25:00
Could Eli Lilly Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2030?
The six most valuable companies in the world by market cap all have one thing in common: each is valued at over $1 trillion. Five of the six are in the technology business, with the exception being Saudi Arabian Oil.With a market cap of roughly $592 billion, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is the world's largest healthcare company and the 10th most valuable business in the world.Indeed, Lilly stock has been on a tear lately. In just the last year, the stock has returned nearly 80% -- about triple the return of the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
