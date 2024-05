Could Eli Lilly Be the Next to Join the Trillion-Dollar Club?

Companies with a trillion-dollar market value have several key things in common. They have a track record of earnings growth, sell products or services people depend on, and their prospects for future growth look bright. Great examples are Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon -- valued at $3.1 trillion, $2.9 trillion, and $1.8 trillion, respectively. These trillion-dollar companies also happen to be operating in the technology industry, one that's known for growth and innovation.Perhaps the next in line to enter this unofficial "trillion-dollar club" shares all of those points except one. This company isn't a technology player. Instead, it's in the business of pharmaceuticals, an area generally associated more with slow and steady earnings progression rather than explosive growth. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) in recent times, though, has looked more like a high-growth company, generating double-digit quarterly earnings growth thanks to new medicines that have taken the world by storm.Could Eli Lilly, from a current market cap of more than $700 billion, really reach a market value of more than $1 trillion? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel