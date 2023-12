Could Eli Lilly Beat Novo Nordisk in the Billion-Dollar Weight Loss Market?

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is a leader in the billion-dollar weight loss market, with two drugs that have helped its earnings soar. The company sells semaglutide under the name Wegovy for weight loss and as Ozempic for type 2 diabetes.Doctors also have prescribed rival Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) diabetes drug, Mounjaro, for weight management, causing sales at this big pharma to take off, too. And recently, regulators approved the same molecule -- tirzepatide -- specifically for weight loss. Lilly sells that product under the name Zepbound.Considering there have been shortages of weight loss drugs due to great demand, we may assume there's plenty of room for both companies to thrive. But could two elements in particular offer Lilly the edge? Let's find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel