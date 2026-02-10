Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
10.02.2026 09:50:00
Could Eli Lilly Turn Today's GLP‑1 Obesity Boom Into Multi‑Decade, Millionaire‑Maker Gains?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has already scored major accomplishments in the GLP-1 boom. The company has delivered double-digit revenue growth, taken leadership in the market, and seen its stock price explode higher. GLP-1 drugs have been in great demand as they've helped people quickly and safely shed pounds.Now, though, after Lilly stock's 200% increase over three years, you may be wondering if the growth story has fully played out or if there's more to come. Could this pharma giant turn today's GLP-1 obesity drug boom into multi-decade, millionaire-maker gains? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
