WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
10.02.2026 09:50:00

Could Eli Lilly Turn Today's GLP‑1 Obesity Boom Into Multi‑Decade, Millionaire‑Maker Gains?

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has already scored major accomplishments in the GLP-1 boom. The company has delivered double-digit revenue growth, taken leadership in the market, and seen its stock price explode higher. GLP-1 drugs have been in great demand as they've helped people quickly and safely shed pounds.Now, though, after Lilly stock's 200% increase over three years, you may be wondering if the growth story has fully played out or if there's more to come. Could this pharma giant turn today's GLP-1 obesity drug boom into multi-decade, millionaire-maker gains? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
