Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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01.10.2026 21:54:01
Could Eli Lilly's Newest Weight Loss Strategy Pay Off for Decades?
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has emerged as the leader in the weight-loss market and is posting excellent financial results, partly thanks to its position in this area. And although the company will face more competition in the next few years, it will also benefit from a rapidly expanding anti-obesity market. In fact, Eli Lilly recently announced an initiative that could broaden its reach in the global weight-loss space and help it capitalize on it for years to come.
Image source: The Motley Fool.
On Sept. 28, Eli Lilly announced an initiative dubbed the Lilly Change the Course Commitment. The goal is simple: Eli Lilly wants to treat as many patients with diabetes and obesity in resource-limited settings -- including low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) -- as it does in more affluent places like the U.S. before 2040. There is a massive addressable market here.
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