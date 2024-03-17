|
17.03.2024 14:40:00
Could Every "Magnificent Seven" Stock Be in The Dow Jones Industrial Average by 2030?
With just 30 components, the Dow Jones Industrial Average doesn't have the breadth of the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq Composite. But investors still turn to the time-tested index to get a pulse on the market.That's because the 30 components in the Dow are leading companies that act as representatives for their respective industries.To reflect the changing composition of the market's constituents, the Dow has gradually become more tech focused. Microsoft and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were added in 1999. Apple joined in 2015. Salesforce was added in 2020. In February, Amazon replaced Walgreens Boots Alliance. That means that three tech-focused stocks have been added to the Dow within the last nine years.
