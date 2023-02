Could Exact Sciences Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in cancer-fighting treatments and testing can make for a solid long-term strategy. Cancer, unfortunately, remains a big challenge for the healthcare industry, and detecting it in its early stages can play a key part in helping patients beat the prognosis.Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) is one of the companies capitalizing on those opportunities. Its Cologuard test screens for colorectal cancer and has helped the company generate significant sales growth along the way. The business is promising and the company also has other tests which help screen for breast cancer and liver cancer.Could investing in this healthcare stock today help you become a millionaire in the future? Let's find out.Continue reading