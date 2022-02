Could Fantom Be a Multibagger?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency and hosts thousands of decentralized applications (dApps). But it has one big problem, and that's transaction speed. This represents an opportunity for up-and-coming crypto rivals. One particular character has benefited in recent times. I'm talking about Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM).Fantom's compatibility with Ethereum and its speed have attracted developers and investors. Today, Fantom is the world's 29th biggest cryptocurrency by market value. And it's climbed more than 19,500% since its launch in December of 2019. This crypto player has slipped in recent weeks, however, with the rest of the crypto market. But can Fantom gain ground and even become a multibagger?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading