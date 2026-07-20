WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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20.07.2026 13:47:21
Could football break away from FIFA and its World Cup?
FIFA’s actions at the World Cup, and closeness to Donald Trump, have put the organization under fire. Federations, fans, coaches and players have gone public with complaints, but is there a way out?Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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