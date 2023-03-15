|
Could GE HealthCare Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a new healthcare business that spun off from General Electric earlier this year. The company is already profitable and has been busy pursuing multiple acquisitions. But can this be a stock that produces strong enough returns to make you a millionaire by the time you retire (assuming that you have 20-plus investing years left)?Let's take a closer look and see whether it's worth buying and holding shares of GE HealthCare.What is attractive about GE HealthCare's business is that its operations are diverse, giving it many different ways to expand down the road. It generates revenue from imaging, ultrasound devices, patient care solutions, and pharmaceutical diagnostics. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
