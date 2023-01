Could Gilead Sciences Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Want a way to improve the odds of earning a good return and potentially becoming a millionaire? Consider investing in stocks that have both attractive growth opportunities and that pay an above-average dividend. These stocks aren't all that common, but one of the best ones that meet those criteria is Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD). Before the end of last year, Gilead Sciences investors received some great news: The company's twice-yearly injectable treatment for HIV obtained approval from the Food and Drug Administration.Sunlenca (lenacapavir) will give people with HIV who haven't had success with other treatments another alternative, one that can be more convenient than taking daily pills. With the approval, Gilead has added a potential blockbuster to its portfolio as analysts project Sunlenca could hit a peak of $1.5 billion in annual revenue.