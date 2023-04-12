|
12.04.2023 11:31:00
Could Gilead Sciences Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) stock has been a standout among biotech companies over the past year, with its shares up more than 36%. Over the past decade, its shares delivered a total return of a little more than 131%, which means if you had invested $461,000 in the stock in 2013, you would be a millionaire now.There's plenty of opportunity for continued growth, and here are five reasons the stock could help you become a millionaire.Fourth-quarter sales rose 2% year over year to $7.4 billion, led by increased sales of oncology, HIV, and hepatitis C virus therapies. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.30 compared to $0.30 in the same period a year ago. Full-year revenue was $27.3 billion, flat compared to 2021. Full-year EPS was $3.64, down from $4.93, thanks to reduced sales of its COVID-19 therapy Veklury. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gilead Sciences Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|75,36
|0,99%